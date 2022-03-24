As result of shelling of Nova Poshta office in Kharkiv, six civilian killed, 15 wounded – local authorities

As a result of hostile shelling of Nova Poshta office in Kharkiv, where Kharkiv residents received humanitarian aid, six civilians were killed and 15 more were wounded, Head of Kharkiv Regional Miliraty Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The Russians continue to commit terror against the civilian population. In Kharkiv, near Akademika Pavlova Street, Russians fired long-range weapons at Nova Poshta office, near which Kharkiv residents received humanitarian aid," the head of the Regional Miliraty Administration said in a Telegram channel on Thursday.

He said: "According to preliminary data, six civilians were killed, another 15 were wounded, they were hospitalized in medical institutions. The number of victims is being established."

Read more: Never tell us our army doesn't meet NATO standards – Zelensky