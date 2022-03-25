Russian invaders shell outpatient department in Kharkiv, killing four people

Russian invaders have shelled an outpatient department in Kharkiv’s Osnovianskyi Distritct.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Russian occupiers continue to kill civilians in Kharkiv. In the morning, civil infrastructure facilities were shelled with multiple rocket launcher systems. Seven civilians were wounded, and four of them died," the report states.

In particular, Russian invaders shelled an outpatient department in Kharkiv’s Osnovianskyi District, where a humanitarian aid post was located. No military infrastructure facilities are located nearby.

The investigative task force is working at the scene. The police are recording the crime against the Ukrainian people and gathering the necessary material evidence to bring the perpetrators to justice.

A reminder that more than 300 civilians have been killed in Kharkiv Region since the Russian invasion started, including 15 children.

