Russian Lieutenant General Ryazantsev liquidated in Ukraine. PHOTO

Ukrainian soldiers killed Russian lieutenant general, commander of the 49th General Army of the Southern Military District of Russia Yakov Ryazantsev.

The People's Deputy Oleksii Honcharenko reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

"Our military eliminated another general. This time, Lieutenant General, Commander of the 49th General Army of the Southern Military District of Russia Yakov Ryazantsev went to hell," Honcharenko wrote.

According to him, the 49th All-Military Army of the Southern Military District is based in Stavropol. Ryazantsev became its commander in August 2020. He fought in Syria.