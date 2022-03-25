Enemy increase naval fleet in Sea of Azov - AFU

The thirtieth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues. The enemy failed to achieve the main goals of a large-scale war - the blockade of Kyiv and access to the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In part, the enemy succeeded in creating a land corridor between the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and part of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 12.00 on March 25, 2022, regarding the Russian invasion.

Measures are being taken to replenish the losses of the occupying forces by forming and sending to Belarus consolidated units from the 37th Omsbr (Kyakhta), the 5th Otbr (Ulan-Ude) of the 36th Army, the 38th Omsbr (Ekaterinoslavka) of the 35th Army. 40th Separate Brigade of Marines (Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky) of the Pacific Fleet of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

In the Volyn direction, the enemy did not take active action. The probability of involving the Belarusian armed forces in the aggression against Ukraine is estimated to be high.

In Polissya, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations. Focuses efforts on shelling the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of n.p. Nova Buda, Nalyvaykivka, Ozershchyna. Carries out the movement of units, logistics, trying to gain a foothold in the occupied frontiers. The rear area (field camp) of the Eastern Military District troops has been deployed in the Chornobyl area.

In the northern direction, the occupying forces continue to hold the previously captured borders, trying to increase groups and blockade Chernihiv. The shelling of the city's infrastructure does not stop. Air reconnaissance with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles continues. In order to reduce the resistance of the civilian population, the enemy distributed leaflets.

The advance in the direction of Brovary was unsuccessful, the occupiers were immediately stopped, moved to the defense and tried to gain a foothold.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is trying to hold positions on the approaches to Sumy and Kharkiv, recovering losses in equipment and manpower. Does not stop using aircraft and artillery to destroy residential areas of cities.

Read more: "We ready to discuss terms of peace, but not ready to fulfil ultimatums," - Zelensky

In the area of ​​the city of Izyum, the enemy made an attempt to break through the defences of our troops from the south, in the area of ​​Kamyanka, stopped in the area of ​​Tykhotsky. The wedged enemy continues to be destroyed.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to recover losses, regroup units with the simultaneous use of artillery and aircraft fire on the infrastructure of peaceful cities. He does not give up the idea of ​​entering the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In the Tavriya direction, in the temporarily occupied territories, measures are being prepared to prepare for the establishment of the occupying power, in particular by the Rosguard units. Measures were taken to insulate the Kherson railway station.

The enemy is increasing the naval fleet in the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov. The passage of the Kerch Strait in the northern direction of the small minesweeper "Valentin Pikul", the missile boat "Naberezhnye Chelny" and two landing craft was recorded.

The Defense Forces Group continues its defence operation, focusing its efforts on preventing the enemy's breakthrough, defending the state border of Ukraine, and destroying the enemy on land, in the air, and at sea.

Strong together! Keep calm! Glory to Ukraine!