Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic prepare 10-point plan to support Ukraine, end war

Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic have prepared a 10-point plan to support Ukraine and end the war, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I know that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was grateful for our visit with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of my Law and Justice Party. But he and the rest of Ukraine are right to expect far more from us. In addition to cutting off payments for oil, gas and coal as soon as possible, Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic have prepared a 10-point plan to support Ukraine and bring an end to the war," Morawiecki wrote in an article for Politico on Friday.

He noted that, firstly, it is necessary to disconnect all Russian banks from the international payment system SWIFT.

"Otherwise, the Russian economy will adapt to the new conditions within a few weeks," Morawiecki wrote.

According to him, secondly, it is necessary to introduce a unified policy of asylum for Russian soldiers who refuse to serve the criminal regime in Moscow.

"Third, we must completely stop Russian propaganda in Europe. Freedom of speech does not mean the right to lie. Fourth, we must block Russian ships from our ports. Fifth, the same blockade must be put in place for road transport in and out of Russia. Sixth, we must impose sanctions not only on oligarchs but on their entire business environment," Morawiecki said.

The prime minister believes that, seventh, it is necessary to suspend the issuance of visas to all Russian citizens who want to enter the EU.

"The Russian people must understand that they will bear the consequences of this war. And it is our hope that they will turn their backs on Putin," he said.

"Eighth, we must impose sanctions on all members of Putin's party, United Russia. They know perfectly well what is happening in Ukraine, and their complicity is indisputable," he said.

"Ninth, we must put in place a total ban on the export to Russia of technologies that can be used for war. And tenth, we must exclude Russia from all international organizations. We cannot sit at the same table as criminals," the Polish prime minister said.

At the same time, Morawiecki stressed that if this does not stop the war, then we must go further and protect the people of Ukraine with our own shields.

"In Kyiv, we proposed a peacekeeping mission under the aegis of NATO and other international organizations. If we cannot introduce effective sanctions, we have no choice: We must protect the people of Ukraine with our own shields. If we want to restore peace, Putin needs to know where the red line is – the line he cannot cross. The fact that Russia has a nuclear arsenal cannot be an excuse for passivity. We must be cognizant of this threat, but it cannot hold us back. Otherwise, Putin will only go further," he said.

Morawiecki said that the proposed plan was not only possible but necessary.

"What will we do if Putin reaches for Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, next? Or if he attacks Vilnius and Warsaw? What if he wants to occupy Helsinki? Will we start taking this threat seriously only when he sends tanks to Berlin? The line must be drawn, and it must be drawn now," the head of the parliament said.