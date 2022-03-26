As a result of armed Russian aggression 136 children died, 199 - injured, - PGO

As of the morning of 31 day of full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation 136 children have died, 199 are injured.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to PGO.

"Most children have suffered in Kyiv - 64, Kharkiv - 44, Donetsk - 50, Chernihiv - 38, Mykolaiv - 28, Luhansk - 25, Zaporizhia - 17, Kherson - 20, the city of Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr - 15, and Sumy - 14 regions.

On March 25, 2022, a 9-year-old child was killed and another was injured in a shelling by the Russian military in the Donetsk region.



On March 24, 2022, the 13-year-old girl from Mykolaiv region received numerous wounds of her face as a result of artillery shelling by the Russian military .

On March 23, 2022, due to the shelling of the footbridge in Chernihiv by the occupiers, a family with an 11-year-old boy received bodily injuries by shrapnel.

Due to everyday bombing and shelling 570 educational institutions are damaged, 73 of them are fully destroyed. The worst situation is in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Kherson, Chernihiv regions and the city of Kyiv. In addition, the enemy fire affected more than 40 children's institutions, including medical institutions, art schools, sports facilities, and libraries.

See more: Action in memory of Ukrainian children killed by invaders took place in Lviv. PHOTOS

These figures are not final due to the lack of the possibility of inspecting the scenes where the Russian armed forces are conducting active hostilities and in the temporarily occupied territories", - the PGO said.