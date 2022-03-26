Russian occupiers kidnapped mayor of Slavutych, and seized city hospital

The Russian occupiers invaded the town of Slavutych and seized the city hospital.

The statement was made by the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Oleksandr Pavliuk in his Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET.

"The citizens of Slavutych went to a pro-Ukrainian demonstration with national symbols. They are gathering on the main square and chanting "Slavutych is Ukraine!", "Glory to Ukraine!" A large state flag is unfurled. The Russians opened fire in the air. Stun grenades are thrown at the crowd.

People aren't going, on the contrary there are more of them. Citizens started their way to the hospital which was seized by the occupiers.

According to the last information the mayor of the city, Yuri Fomichev, was kidnapped by invaders. The City Council continues its work at full force", - said Pavliuk.