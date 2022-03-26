Russian troops fired two missiles at Lviv: five people were injured, - the head of the regional military administration Kozytsky

The threat of a missile strike on Lviv is still there.

The head of the Lviv regional military administration Maksym Kozytskyi told about it, as reported by Censor.NET

"What I can tell you as of this hour: there were two missile strikes within Lviv. The information that there was a blow to a house or other infrastructure facilities was not confirmed. According to preliminary data, five people were injured. The threat of a missile strike is still there. Stay in the shelters! Don't walk down the street! Don't take pictures of anything! Do not read the information in anonymous telegram channels and do not spread it from there! I will report everything that can be reported for security reasons," he said.

