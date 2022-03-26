Group of Belarusian generals is lobbying for military assistance to the Russian occupiers, - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, some high-ranking officials and generals in the Security Council of Belarus are lobbying for the involvement of the Belarusian army in the Russian war against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET referring to Ukraine Army’s General Staff.

The statement reads: "The population of the Republic of Belarus does not support the involvement of its armed forces in the war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

At the same time, a group of high-ranking officials and generals from the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus is lobbying for military support for Russian aggression and the issue of sending Belarusian troops to Ukraine. "

