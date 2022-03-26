Germany sold thousands of anti-tank grenade launchers "Matador" to Ukraine - mass media
As Censor.NET infroms, with refernce to Liga.net, this was reported by Bild.
The cost of the purchase is 25 million euros.
The "Matador" is a lightweight handheld anti-tank grenade launcher manufactured by the Dynamit Nobel Defense (DND) weapons company. It weighs 7.5 kg. It is capable of breaking through armor up to 50 cm, i.e. any Russian tank.
"Putin's tanks now have a real problem - made in Germany," wrote Bild.
The RPG is capable of firing from a distance of 20 to 500 meters. Such features of the grenade launcher make it effective against tanks, especially in forest or urban areas.
According to Bild insiders, German Economy Minister Robert Gabek played a decisive role in the quick delivery of weapons. It is also noted that Germany received the request from Kyiv on Friday, March 18, and it was already approved on Monday.