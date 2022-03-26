Thanked his Polish colleague for accepting Ukrainian refugees - Zelensky and Duda held talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish President Andrzej Duda held a video conference. The Ukrainian head of state thanked his Polish colleague for hosting Ukrainian refugees.

Andrzej Duda said that this day Poland has already welcomed 2.3 million Ukrainians. According to his words, the country provides them with all necessary things.

The Presidents, as well as representatives of their offices, discussed the functioning of Ukraine's energy systems in Europe's unified energy network. The Ministers of energy of the two states were instructed to extend consultations after the end of the conversation.

Volodymyr Zelensky once again stressed the need to prevent shelling of Ukrainian cities from the air. The Ukrainian President expressed disappointment that the Soviet-made airplanes, which are owned by Eastern European countries, in particular Poland, had not been handed over to Ukraine yet. Although both these countries and the USA have spoken publicly about their readiness for such decision.

"The price of delaying the planes is thousands of Ukrainian lives that we are losing from missile and air strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities," Vladimir Zelensky said.

According to his words, airplanes, tanks and long-range air defense systems would allow Ukraine to effectively protect freedom on all of Ukraine's territory and reverse the course of hostilities.

"If our partners do not help Ukraine with planes and tanks, and they have such capabilities, there is a high risk that Russian troops will create not only a missile threat to the territory of our neighbors - friendly Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Baltic states - but also a direct all-arms threat. On their borders, under their cities. And they will go further," said the Head of the Ukrainian state.

As the conversation between the presidents was reaching an end, Lviv was hit by Russian missiles from the air. Lviv is located 50 kilometers from the Polish border.

After the conversation, Vladimir Zelensky communicated with Mariupol defenders, and they also reported that the city is suffering from devastating air attacks. Despite this, the military assured that they are determined to defend Mariupol.

