In the Eastern direction on March 26 4 attacks were repulsed, 60 occupiers, 5 tanks, 6 IFVs were destroyed, - OC "East"

As of 20.00, 26.03.2022, in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East" the Ukrainian soldiers repulsed 4 attacks of the Russian-fascist forces.

According to Censor.NET this is steted in official Facebook page of the Operational Command "East".

The report states: "Enemy losses amounted to: personnel - up to 60; tanks - 5; IFVs - 6; AT - 1.

The Russian fascists have not understood that no one is waiting for them here with bread and salt. The only thing they can count on is a blanket of Ukrainian black earth after a rich dinner of our bullets and shells."

