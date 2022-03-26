Ukrainian troops released Slavgorod and Krasnopillya settlements in Sumy region, - Honcharenko

Ukrainian National Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko published information that on March 26, the AFU freed two more settlements in the Sumy region - Krasnopillya and Slavgorod.

According to Censor.NET he informed this in Telegram.

"Our army today in the Sumy region, in addition to Trostyanets, released the settlements of Slavgorod and Krasnopillya!", - emphasized Honcharenko.

We note that the town of Slavgorod is located on the border with the Russian Federation.

See more: Trostyanets was released from the Russian invaders. PHOTOS