As a result of enemy attacks under blockages in Rubizhne, there were locals, in particular child

As a result of the enemy shelling of the settlements of Luhansk region, there are dead and wounded local residents, including a child, who are trapped in Rubizhne

"Luhansk region. Last night, the occupying forces carried out 28 artillery and airstrikes on the cities of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Popasna, Kreminna, and Novotoshkivske. As a result of the shelling, civilians were killed and wounded", the statement said.

The National Police reports that as a result of the destruction of one of the houses in Rubizhne, local residents, including a child, were trapped.

According to the report, the shelling damaged infrastructure facilities - high-rise and private houses, buildings of cultural facilities, shops, garages. Fires broke out in some houses after the shelling.

As previously reported, in the city of Lysychansk, operatives detained a man who passed information to the occupation forces; about the location of units of the Armed Forces and corrected enemy shelling.