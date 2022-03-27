As a result of enemy attacks under blockages in Rubizhne, there were locals, in particular child
As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the message of the National Police in the telegram channel.
"Luhansk region. Last night, the occupying forces carried out 28 artillery and airstrikes on the cities of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Popasna, Kreminna, and Novotoshkivske. As a result of the shelling, civilians were killed and wounded", the statement said.
The National Police reports that as a result of the destruction of one of the houses in Rubizhne, local residents, including a child, were trapped.
According to the report, the shelling damaged infrastructure facilities - high-rise and private houses, buildings of cultural facilities, shops, garages. Fires broke out in some houses after the shelling.
As previously reported, in the city of Lysychansk, operatives detained a man who passed information to the occupation forces; about the location of units of the Armed Forces and corrected enemy shelling.