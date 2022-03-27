Paratroopers shot down three cruise missiles over Mykolaiv region

For the past 24hrs, the air defense units of 80 separate airborne assault brigades of the airborne assault troops of Ukraine shot down three cruise missiles fired by Russian troops over the Mykolaiv region.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The missiles were successfully shot down by paratroopers from portable anti-aircraft missile systems.

"It should be noted that during the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the air defense units of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down about two dozen units of enemy air targets. And these are planes, helicopters, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles. Continue working!" said the Ministry of Defense.

