Zelensky gave interview to Russian media, first time since Russian invasion

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an interview to Russian journalists for the first time since the start of the war.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to "Meduza"

As noted, on March 27, Russian journalists called the President of Ukraine, including the editor-in-chief of Medusa Ivan Kolpakov, the editor-in-chief of Dozhd TV channel Tikhon Dzyadko, writer and journalist Mikhail Zigar, and Kommersant correspondent Volodymyr Solovyov.

The conversation lasted almost two hours.

The media promises to publish the entire uncensored conversation in the evening.

Note that Medusa and Dozhd are considered by Russian authorities to be "foreign agents" and Kommersant is not.

Watch more: Russia planning to move further to Europe – Zelensky in Swedish parliament. VIDEO