During liberation of Mala Rohan by Armed Forces of Ukraine Russian commanders left wounded and tried to run away

Ukrainian soldiers captured Andriy Kononov, a serviceman from the 138th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, during the liberation of the village of Mala Rohan near Kharkiv.

Yuriy Butusov, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET announced this on his Facebook page.

"Andriy Kononov, a serviceman of the BM-21 "Grad" battery from the 138th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces from the Leningrad Region, was taken prisoner by Ukrainian soldiers today during the liberation of the village of Mala Rohan near Kharkiv. He was wounded by shrapnel before our attack, Russian commanders left their wounded and tried to escape, but not everyone succeeded. The mother of the prisoner is Natalia Mykhailivna Kononova.

He was lucky, his battery hit residential areas of Kharkiv, killed civilians, but he will live, he received crutches for movement and medical care because the Armed Forces of Ukraine are not at war with the prisoners", Butusov said.

According to him, together with Kononov, more than 30 Russian servicemen and mercenaries, from the occupied territories, were taken prisoner on March 25-26, also dozens of Russian servicemen were killed by the 92nd Brigade and volunteer units.

Butusov also added that the fighting in the area of ​​Mala Rohan continues.