Roskomnadzor forbids publication of Zelensky's interview in Russian media

Roskomnadzor banned Russian media from publishing an interview with Ukrainian President Zelensky that was taken by Russian journalists

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated on the website of this organization.

"Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media about the need to refuse to publish this interview. The media organizations that were interviewed have been investigated to determine the degree of responsibility and take response measures," the statement said.

