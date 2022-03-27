Russian troops attempted 1 attack in the eastern direction, losing 15 soldiers and BMP - OC "East"

The Operational Command East reported that in its area of responsibility the occupants attempted to launch an attack only once.

According to Censor.NЕТ , this is steted in оfficial Facebook OC "East".

The report notes: "During today, March 27, in the area of responsibility of Operational Command East, Russian fascist troops tried unsuccessfully to attack the positions of our forces once. The enemy attack was repulsed. During the battle Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - up to 15; BMP - 1.

The Russian occupiers have significantly reduced their offensive activity. Despite this, Ukrainian soldiers remain vigilant and continue to reliably hold their positions.

