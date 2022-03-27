Enemy shoots and distributes fake videos with inhumane treatment of "Ukrainian military" to "Russian captives" - Zaluzhnyi

In order to discredit the Ukrainian defense forces, the enemy shoots and distributes fake videos with the inhumane treatment of allegedly "Ukrainian military" to "Russian captives".

This was reported y the Commander in Chief of the AFU Valery Zaluzhnyi, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I point out that servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other legitimate military formations strictly observe the norms of International Humanitarian Law.

I urge to take into account the realities of information and psychological warfare and to trust only official sources," the report says.

