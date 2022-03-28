The AFU has launched a counterattack in some directions in Kharkiv region, - Synеhubov

The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region have launched a counteroffensive in some directions.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, the chairman of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Synehubov wrote about it in Telegram.

He emphasized: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region in some directions went on a counteroffensive. Today we can confidently say that Mala Rohan is completely under the control of our troops and "cleared" of the occupants. The elimination of the remaining Russian troops in Vilkhivka continues. We are chasing the occupants to the borders of the Russian Federation."

According to Synehubov, the Russian military continues to commit war crimes.

He pointed out: "Today airstrikes attacked Oskil, which is in the Izium district. A missile hit directly into one of the residential buildings. A family of four was killed. A 4-year-old child was wounded. We will not forgive a single destroyed family and we will not forget a single murdered Ukrainian. What the Russians are doing in Kharkiv and Ukraine is nothing but terrorism. And they will answer for everything as terrorists!"

