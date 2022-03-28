Operational information as of 6:00 on March 28 concerning Russian invasion, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 06:00 on March 28.

Thus began the thirty-third day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion.

"The Defense Forces Group continues to conduct a defense operation in the Eastern, Southeastern, and Northeastern directions.

Defensive battles continue in the areas of Topolske, Kamyanka, Sukha Kamyanka.

Groups of our troops effectively restrain the advance of the enemy in the directions of the settlements of Gulyaipole and Zaporizhzhia.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repel the assaults of the occupiers in the area of ​​the settlement of Verkhnotoretske.

In the Volyn and Siversky directions, the conduct of defense operations and other tasks in certain operational areas continues. The situation is under control, it has not undergone significant changes, "the statement reads.

It is noted that the grouping of forces and means of defense of the city of Kyiv is deterring the enemy, which is trying to break through the defense from the northwest and east to take control of key roads and settlements.

"In the south, the main efforts of the Defense Forces are focused on organizing defense measures in Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhia, and Mykolayiv, maintaining certain parts of the sea coast, protecting and defending critical infrastructure. In certain areas, stabilization operations and territorial defense are underway.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, 5 enemy attacks were repulsed during the day. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 2 tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, and one car. The enemy also suffered casualties. Data on the number are being clarified, "the General Staff added.

It is also reported that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 planes, 1 helicopter, 2 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types, and 2 cruise missiles in the previous day. The Air Force was also involved in striking specific ground targets and occupiers.

