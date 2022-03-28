As result of armed aggression of Russian Federation 143 children were lost, 216 - are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

143 children were killed and 216 wounded during full-scale hostilities in Ukraine.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Children suffered the most in Kyiv region - 67, Kharkiv region - 49, Donetsk - 53, Chernihiv - 38, Mykolaiv - 30, Luhansk - 27, Zaporizhia - 21, Kherson - 24, capital city - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15 and Sumy region - 14.



On March 27, 2022, servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation shelled villages in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region. The shelling killed 3 children and injured one.



On March 27, 2022, two children were injured due to shelling by the occupiers of the Luhansk region.

See more: Russian occupants shot a family in a car in Kharkiv region, among the dead is a three-year-old child - Prosecutor's Office. PHOTO



Also on March 27, 2022, a child was injured as a result of enemy shelling of a village in the Fastiv district of the Kyiv region.

A 15-year-old boy died in hospital in the Kherson region from injuries he received as a result of artillery shelling.



In the Sumy region on March 27, 2022, a military vehicle of the Russian Federation hit a family on the road, as a result of which a 15-year-old boy was injured and his father died in hospital.



The bombing and shelling damaged 733 educational institutions. 74 of them were destroyed. The worst situation is in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Kherson, Chernihiv regions, and the city of Kyiv.



These data are not final, as there is no possibility to inspect the places of shelling in areas of active hostilities and the temporarily occupied territories," the statement said.