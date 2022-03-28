Ukraine needs weapons most from West: number one issue is planes and tanks, - Zelensky

Ukraine's victory in the Russian-Ukrainian war will be to save as many lives as possible.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with The Economist magazine, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Victory is an opportunity to save as many lives as possible," the President said when asked what Ukraine's victory in the Russian-Ukrainian war would look like.

According to him, today Ukraine needs weapons from the West the most.

"Number one is planes. Number two, but it's actually number one - tanks," Zelensky said.

The President also explained why he often leaves the President's Office and does not stay inside the building all the time.

"If I do not go out even for three or four days, but stay only in my office, I will not know what is happening in the world," said the President.

Zelensky also added that it is very important to be honest with people so that they continue to believe in you.

"You have to be honest for people to believe you. You have to stay yourself," he said.