Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 17 thousand people, 123 aircraft, 127 helicopters, 586 tanks, and 1,694 armored vehicles. PHOTOS
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 28.03 are approximately:
personnel - about 17,000 people,
tanks - 586 units,
armored combat vehicles - 1694 units,
artillery systems - 302 units,
multiple launch rocket systems - 95 units,
air defense systems - 54 units,
aircraft - 123 units,
helicopters - 127 units,
automotive equipment - 1150 units,
ships / boats - 7 units,
tanks with fuel and lubricants - 73,
unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 66.
Special equipment - 21.
Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.
"The data are being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities," the General Staff said.