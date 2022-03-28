Ovsyannikov's propagandist in West presses pity and asks to lift sanctions for Russians: "There is no sugar on store shelves"

Russian propagandist Marina Ovsyannikova, who went live with an anti-war poster on Channel One, called sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine "Russophobia" and asked Western countries to lift them.

Ovsyannikov criticized sanctions against Russia live on Italian television, as reported by Censor.NET.

She said the sanctions were aimed at ordinary people. This significantly worsens their lives.

"Russophobia is unacceptable. Russian people should not be collectively responsible for what is happening in Ukraine. This is solely the fault of Vladimir Putin," said the Russian propagandist.