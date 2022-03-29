Enemy continues full-scale aggression, - operative information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine at 6:00 pm, March 29.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm, March 29.

As informed by Censor.NET, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The information states: "The thirty-fourth day of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against our state. Carries out the withdrawal of individual units from the territory of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, as well as regrouping to focus on the Slobozhansky and Donetsk areas.

In the Volyn direction, no significant changes in the composition and position of the occupying forces were recorded.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in the Polissya direction. He attempted to fire on units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Romanivka, Horenko, Lychanka, Petrushky, Shpytky, Moshchun, Nova Buda, Maidanivka, Lyubovychi, Zabuyannia, and Nalyvaykivka. Carries out a regrouping of troops and their partial withdrawal to the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

In the Siversky direction, the situation remains unchanged. The enemy continues to blockade Chernihiv, inflicting fire on civilian and military targets. In the direction of Brovary, he is trying to keep the previously occupied positions and prevent the further advance of our troops.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy continued to blockade Kharkiv, diverted some units of the 1st Panzer Army from the Sumy region outside Ukraine, and continued to regroup troops in order to transfer them to other directions. Strengthened the offensive capabilities of the group of separate units of the 20th All-Military Army of the Western Military District in the direction of Slovyansk.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is taking measures to restore combat capability and replenish supplies. Trying to prepare units to resume next steps.

In the Black Sea and Azov Sea operational zones, the enemy's naval group continues to carry out tasks to monitor the situation, conduct reconnaissance, and isolate the area of hostilities.

On the territory of the Russian Federation, in the area of the settlement of Boguchar, the enemy is taking measures to remove from long-term storage of military and special equipment. More than 40 percent of this equipment is out of order or out of order.

The Russian Federation and its numerous agencies in international organizations deny the transportation and accumulation of large quantities of ammunition by Russian troops in the immediate vicinity of the Chernobyl Shelter. The activities of the Russian occupation forces at any time could lead to the detonation of ammunition, damage to the Shelter, and radiation contamination of the territory where hundreds of millions of Europeans live.

We emphasize that, as in most other cases, the Russian Federation and its agents of influence are spreading misinformation. The use of the Chornobyl zone for the transportation and accumulation of ammunition, as well as the deployment of command posts of Russian troops is carried out deliberately, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine can not conduct hostilities in the exclusion zone.

The risk of detonation of Russian ammunition is high enough without hostilities, due to the occupiers' neglection of security measures, as well as the widespread use of old and substandard ammunition. Such incidents occur in Russian warehouses and arsenals regularly and in peacetime, which is well known.

The enemy is weakened, disoriented, much of it is cut off from logistics and continues to suffer losses. "

