USA ready, if necessary, to participate in implementation of agreements on Ukraine's security – Blinken

Washington is ready, if necessary, to take part in the implementation of the agreements between Moscow and Kyiv on the security of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

If there is any result, and US support for Ukraine can be part of this result, including support for its security and defense, then, of course, the United States wants to strive for this, Blinken said during a press conference with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

He added that the United States has not seen "signs of real seriousness" by Russia, but considers it a good signal if Kyiv sees them.

It is up to the Ukrainian partners to decide whether there are any changes or progress. If Ukraine has come to the conclusion that there are positive changes, then this is good, Blinken said.

