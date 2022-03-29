The Rada proposes to prohibit public use of symbols "Z", "V" and "O" as expression of support for Russian Federation

Parliament registered a bill to amend the Criminal Code of Ukraine and other legislative acts to prohibit the use of symbols in support of the Russian Federation's attack on Ukraine.

This is informed by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the site of Verkhovna Rada.

"Occupant's military equipment on Ukrainian territory was marked with the letters "Z", "V" and "O". Since March 3, accounts of the Russian Ministry of Defense on social networks began to use stylizations and graphic interpretations of the letters "Z" and "V" in communications on Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, and subsequently the symbolism began to spread in propaganda materials, rallies and other public events and products in support of the war in Ukraine," the explanation note said.

European countries are introducing a general ban and punishment for the use of the letter "Z" in support of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. The relevant decisions are being issued in Lithuania, the Czech Republic, and the two German federal states of Bavaria and Lower Saxony.

"Considering that the current regime in Russia and full-scale military aggression against Ukraine have many totalitarian signs, we find it extremely important to prohibit any use and propaganda of symbols supporting the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," emphasized the authors of the bill.

Read more: Ukraine proposed a new system of security guarantees. Guarantor countries may be United States, France, Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Israel, - Arakhamiya