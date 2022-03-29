Occupiers blocked green corridor from Enerhodar, - Mayor Orlov

The occupants blocked the green humanitarian corridor from Enerhodar. All corridors moving through Vasylivka did not work.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, Dmitry Orlov, Mayor of Energodar, wrote about it in a Telegram.

According to the Mayor, the convoy from Energodar and other cities, which was moving to Zaporizhia - could not pass Vasylivka.

Orlov advises everyone to go home.

"We will report on further organization of green corridors. But, as we have unfortunately seen today, it is impossible to guarantee that they will work now," adds Orlov.

