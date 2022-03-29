Biden stated that U.S. will continue to provide defense assistance to Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday declined to assess Russia's announced decision to de-escalate Kyiv and Chernihiv in Ukraine, stating that Washington will continue to supply Kyiv with defenses.

"We'll see. I will not predict anything until I see what their (Russia - ed.) actions are," he said when asked to comment on the Russian decision, reported Censor.NЕТ with a reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, he reminded of the talks between Russia and Ukraine that took place in Istanbul.

"We will find out what they (Russia - ed) are doing, but in the meantime we will continue to maintain strong sanctions, we will continue to provide Ukraine with the resources to defend itself and we will continue to monitor the situation closely," Biden said.

