Possible treaty between Ukraine and Russian Federation must state that Crimea is occupied territory, - Dzhemilev

The leader of the Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Dzhemilev said that a possible agreement between Ukraine and Russia must necessarily state that Crimea is occupied territory.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Crimea.Realities.

The concept of de-occupation of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine does not provide for the use of force. When Russia recognizes that these are occupied territories and negotiations on the status of Crimea are in progress, it means that Russia recognizes this as occupied territory.

According to the 1949 Geneva Convention on the Status of Occupied Territories, Ukrainian law should apply to the territories of occupied Crimea. This is very important for us. It should be obligatory to state that these are occupied territories," Dzhemilev noted.

