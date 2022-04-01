Strike on oil depot in Belgorod "doesn't contribute to negotiations," - Peskov

The Kremlin believes that the explosion at an oil depot in Belgorod isn't conducive to creating comfortable conditions for the resumption of talks.

This was stated by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

"What has happened is certainly not something that can be seen as creating conditions that are comfortable for the talks to continue," Peskov said.

He said that the fire at the oil depot was reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It is not for us in the presidential administration to give any assessments. This should be done by professionals. The advantage in the air during the operation is an absolute fact, it is true. As for what happened, it is not us who should evaluate it. This should be done by our law enforcement agencies, " Peskov added.