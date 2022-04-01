Ministry of Defense on explosions at Belgorod oil depot: we do not confirm or deny Ukraine's involvement

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine does not confirm or deny the information about our state's involvement in the fire at the oil depot in Belgorod, Russia.

This was stated at a briefing by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I want to emphasize that currently the Ukrainian state is conducting a defense operation to repel the armed Russian aggression on the territory of Ukraine. And this does not mean that Ukraine should be responsible for all miscalculations and for all catastrophes and all events occurring in Russia. This is not the first time we have seen such allegations. Therefore, I will neither confirm nor deny this information", he said.

