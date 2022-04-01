It is not necessary to reduce defense of Kyiv though enemy withdraws troops from area and Chernihiv region, - Ministry of Defense

The partial withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts does not give Ukraine grounds to reduce the level of defense of Kyiv and other cities.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksander Motuzyanyk reported about it, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Currently, we see that Russian units are partially withdrawn from the territories of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. At the same time, we cannot predict what the enemy's goal is in the future, and this does not give us grounds to reduce the level of defense of our cities. We must be ready for any development of the situation. In fact, the forces and means of the Russian army are clearly not enough to storm the capital. Time will tell what will happen in the future", Motuzyanyk said at a briefing at the Ukrainian Media Center in Kyiv on Friday.

