Despite "silence regime", Russians fired on evacuation bus carrying people from Lysychansk - head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Gaidai
The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Gaidai reports about it, Censor.NET informs.
"Probably, it is possible to negotiate with the Russians. Believe in keeping the promises - in any case. Today the so-called "silence mode", and our buses with people have to avoid fragments and mines almost every time. Another test was waiting again in Lysychansk. The enemy fired our transport", it is told in the message.
According to the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, fortunately, none of the passengers were injured. Everyone was taken to the train station.
In addition, the head of the Luhansk region reports that a record number of people for the Luhansk region was evacuated from Lysychansk today - about 1,300. For comparison, this is the average daily figure for the whole region as a whole.