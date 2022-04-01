Occupiers stole 5 containers with spare parts for repair of equipment at Chernobyl nuclear power plant, - "Energoatom"

All technological equipment of the Chernobyl NPP is working. Also, all systems of control and monitoring of radiation indicators are working normally.

This was announced today, April 1, by the director of the Chornobyl NPP Valery Seida, Censor.NET reports with reference to the press service of Energoatom.

According to him, there are no enemies on the territory of the Chornobyl NPP now. All of them left the station and its territory by 8 pm on March 31, taking with them the National Guardsmen who had been held captive since the Chernobyl seizure.

As for the condition of the station after its liberation by the occupiers, the staff cannot estimate the losses yet.

"We can't estimate the total losses yet. The occupiers took with them 5 out of 15 containers with repair equipment and spare parts needed for the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. We can't say yet what exactly was there," said the Chernobyl director.

He added that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is generally operating normally. This applies to both the Shelter and Spent Fuel Storage Facilities.