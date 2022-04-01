Because of not disconnected SWIFT Russian "Gazprombank" buys drones and equipment for army of Russian Federation, - Defence of Intelligence of Ministry of Defense

Russian banks continue to finance Russian aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

In particular, it was established that UAVs, components for military equipment, and electronic reconnaissance equipment for units of the 47th Panzer Division (Mulino) are being procured through Russia's Promsvyazbank and Gazprombank.

On March 12, Promsvyazbank was included in the list of institutions disconnected from the SWIFT system. As for Gazprombank, only Great Britain imposed sanctions against it. This bank is the main institution through which Europeans pay for the supply of Russian energy.

