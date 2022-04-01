It was Armed Forces of Ukraine who forced Russians to withdraw from Chernihiv, - Nikolyuk

The invaders only announced plans to withdraw the troops, but in fact remained in place. Only the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine forced them to withdraw.

This was stated in an interview with "Suspilne" by the commander of the troops of the operational command "North", Major General Viktor Nikolyuk, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians are forced to withdraw their troops from Chernihiv. Because we inflicted fire damage on them, and now the moral and psychological state, the state of the art, the provision of material and technical means and ammunition, of course, forces them to withdraw troops. We are inflicting fire damage - we are expelling the enemy from our territory," he said.

Nikolyuk emphasizes that the enemy is forced to withdraw from Chernihiv region precisely because of the actions of the Armed Forces.

"The Russians announced their withdrawal, but there was no such withdrawal. On the contrary, hostilities continued, they carried out air and artillery strikes, both on our units and on Chernihiv. They were aimed at causing damage and endangering the lives of the local population. We continue to carry out our tasks, a number of military measures have been taken to encourage them to withdraw, and even yesterday (March 31), when we entered one of the villages, they were not going to leave, but after we did fire damage, they left the village in just a few hours. Later, outside the village, we continued to inflict fire damage, because we do not fire on our villages, we use only the tactics of small units", he explained.

Now, according to Nikolyuk, the defenders of Ukraine are doing everything possible so that the residents of the region could return home.

"We are taking measures to restore the infrastructure - electricity, water. We are demining the territory. I think we will carry out all these measures within 5 days," said the major general.