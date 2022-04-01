Parliament passed a law on additional grounds for exemption from mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada has amended the law to exempt certain categories of citizens from military service.

According to Censor.NET, 317 people's deputies voted for the relevant Law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts Concerning Exemption from Military Service of Certain Categories of Citizens".

According to the explanatory note, the following additional grounds for exemption from military service during martial law are established: pregnancy; staying on childcare leave; dismissal of one of the spouses if both are serving in the military and have a minor child(children); raising a minor child(children) independently.

In addition, it is envisaged that women and men who have a minor child(children) and a husband (wife) serving in the military will be entitled to deferment from conscription and conscription.

According to the authors of the document, to date, only persons who have reached the age limit for military service (60 years, for senior officers - 64), unfit for military service, with the exception of general mobilization, have been entitled to discharge from military service. their military records and those for which a court conviction has entered into force and is punishable by imprisonment, restriction of liberty or deprivation of military rank.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to take measures to bring by-laws into line with the law.

The law enters into force on the day of its publication.