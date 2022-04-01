If Erdogan manages to organize meeting between Zelensky and Putin, we will only welcome this initiative, - Kuleba

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba states that the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has created the "right atmosphere" in the talks between the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Turkey.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Unian.

"We are grateful to the President of Turkey for his efforts. I can honestly say that it was because he personally paid attention to the issue of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia that we managed to move these talks from Belarus to Turkey. And also to create, in diplomatic language, the right atmosphere at the talks themselves, because he addressed the participants before the talks began", said the Foreign Minister.

"And given these successes of Turkish diplomacy, of course, if he manages to organize a meeting of Presidents Zelensky and Putin in Turkey, we will only welcome this initiative", Kuleba added.

