Putin sets goal of ending war with victory parade by May 9, - Danilov

The Russian occupiers plan to re-form their forces and go on the offensive.

This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Oleksii Danilov during a TV marathon, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"He (Putin. - Ed.) is only now re-forming his troops in order to continue striking at our country. I would like to appeal to everyone: do not rejoice today at the fact that supposedly someone is leaving them voluntarily. It is the work of our army, it is the work of our Armed Forces when we liberate our cities one after another. Behind each such liberation there is the death of our guys defending our country," he emphasized.

Danilov reminded us that the occupiers have a sacred day - May 9.

"And before May 9 Putin sets the task of ending this war with a victory parade. We need to understand that we still have a lot of battles ahead, we need to defend our country, and I advise nobody to relax," summed up the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

