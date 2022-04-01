After staying in Chernobyl zone, Russian soldiers were accommodated in Gomel Scientific and Practical Center for Radiation Medicine of Belarus, - General Staff

The General Staff of the AFU released operational information on the situation of Russian soldiers after their presence in Chernobyl zone.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by General Staff of AFU in the official Facebook.

"According to available information, on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, in the Gomel Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Radiation Medicine and Human Ecology, there are supposedly "wounded" servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, who received significant doses of radiation during their stay in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone," the report says.

Earlier, the Belarusian Telegram channel Belarussky Gayun reported: "In Gomel, came about 7 medical cars to the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Radiation Medicine and Human Ecology. From the photo you can see that there are people in the cars. Note that Russian soldiers are brought to this center on a regular basis."

The head of the Association of Chernobyl Tour Operators of Ukraine Yaroslav Yemelyanenko believes that the Russian occupants were exposed to radiation when they dug their positions in the Chernobyl zone, in particular in the radioactive Red Forest.