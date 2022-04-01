Heavy fighting took place in eastern direction, enemy launched 6 attacks, destroyed up to 280 occupants, 6 tanks, 22 APCs, 6 guns - OC "East"

On April 1, heavy fighting took place in the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East" since nightfall.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in Facebook of OC "East".

The enemy tried to break through our defenses in separate directions with large forces, making 6 attacks. All attacks of Russian fascist forces were repulsed. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed: personnel - 280; tanks - 6; APCs - 22; IFVs - 19; artillery systems, mortars - 6; MLRS - 2; APs - 14; UAVs - 3.

Russian fascists know that they are heading for certain death, but they willingly give up their lives, following an incomprehensible, twisted logic of tough propaganda. Why? Why? I guess we won't know, you can't ask dead fascists..."

