More strikes on Russia's economy, financial system and trade ahead - Kuleba after conversation with Blinken

New financial and economic restrictions await Russia.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba on Twitter after a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Telephone conversation with Anthony Blinken about steps to strengthen Ukraine economically and militarily so that we can continue to effectively repel further Russian attacks. I am grateful to the U.S. for its support. More strikes against the Russian economy, financial system and trade are ahead," the statement says .

