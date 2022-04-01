Actor Sean Penn appealed to world's billionaires to buy fighter jets and air defense systems for AFU

American actor Sean Penn appealed to the world's billionaires to buy 12 fighter jets for Ukraine that are superior in their technical characteristics to the Russian military aircraft.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the рress service of Air Force Command of the AFU.

Penn asks billionaires to spend $300 million and purchase two squadrons of F-15 or F-16 fighters for Ukraine, which would have a qualitative advantage over Russian SU and MiG fighters.

He also calls for the purchase of 200 million dollars worth of missile defense systems for Ukraine, which together would amount to half a billion dollars.

At the same time, the actor admits that apart from the purchase of the fighters themselves, additional expenses will be required to maintain and repair these planes. However, Penn assures that Ukrainian pilots are ready to learn how to fly the new fighters in three weeks.

On the evening of March 31, the AFU Armed Forces Command said on its Twitter page in English that the greatest need for Ukrainian defenders now is for the fourth-generation F-15 and F-16 fighters, which have a technical advantage over the older Soviet aircraft. The Command assured that Ukrainian pilots are ready to master aircraft control in 2-3 weeks.