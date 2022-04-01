In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, 9 attacks were repulsed, 8 tanks and 44 units of armored vehicles were destroyed - JFO Staff

Thanks to the proficient actions and skills of the servicemen of the Joint Forces Operation, nine enemy attacks were successfully repulsed during the current day. Our soldiers inflicted damage on the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by press service of JFO Staff.

In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 8 tanks, 44 units of armored vehicles and 16 units of automotive equipment, as well as 10 enemy artillery systems.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down three enemy UAVs," the report says.

