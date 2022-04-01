Ukraine will be recognized as candidate for EU accession officially and quickly - President of European Parliament Metsola. PHOTOS

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola assured that Ukraine will be recognized as a candidate for membership in the European Union and will be assisted in its reconstruction after the end of the war with aggressor country Russia.

According to Сencor.NЕТ, this was announced during a joint briefing of Roberta Metsola and Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"Ukraine will be recognized as a candidate for EU accession officially and quickly. This I promise you from the European Parliament," Metsola said.

In addition, the president of the EP stressed that the parliament recognizes the encroachment of Russia on Ukraine as "an attack on the whole Europe, as an attack on the democratic system in the world. Also, Roberta Metsola promised that the European Parliament "will make every effort to rebuild Ukrainian towns and villages," which suffered such unfortunate attacks from the aggressor.

"I want to say on behalf of all the European nations that make up family of the European Parliament that we are amazed, delighted, inspired by the courage of Ukrainian people, the bravery of Ukrainian army, the strength of yours. I want to say that parliamentary democracy got a second wind in Europe thanks to the deeds of Ukrainian people and actions of Ukrainian parliament. We stand side by side with you in this struggle," Metsola stressed and emphasized that the European Parliament has provided and will continue to provide financial, humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.

