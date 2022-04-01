Klitschko requests not to return to Kyiv - risk of death remains high

Vitalii Klitschko, Kiev's mayor, asked Kyiv residents not to return to the city for the while, because there is still a fairly high risk of being killed.

"The risk of dying in Kyiv is quite high, and therefore my advice to anyone who wants to return: please take a little more time."

According to Klitschko, "huge" battles to the north and east of Kyiv continue.

The mayor added that those who want to return to Kyiv had better wait a few weeks to see how the situation will develop.

Earlier, Kyiv authorities reported that Russian troops were withdrawing in some areas, but reinforcing their positions in others.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that it was dangerous to return to the capital of Ukraine and Kyiv region in particular because of the large number of unexploded shells and mines.

