"Enemy didn't and doesn't control Ukrainian sky," Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

The Russian occupants try not to enter the Ukrainian air defense zone and avoid direct contact with AFU fighters.

This was stated by Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The enemy didn't and doesn't control the Ukrainian sky. We can talk about a certain control of the airspace by the invaders in the temporarily occupied territories, where the enemy has already brought a lot of air defense equipment: S-300, S-400, Buk, Pantsir, Tor, which are gradually destroyed by artillery, aviation and other firing means. The enemy aviation is active there, but also suffers losses every day," he emphasized.

According to Oleschuk, when the occupants realized that they could not destroy the combat effectiveness of the Air Force in any way, they turned to terrorizing civilians, bombing cities, villages, maternity houses, and destroying all infrastructure.

"Having suffered serious losses in aviation equipment, and now, according to the General Staff of the AFU, it is 143 aircraft and 131 helicopters, the enemy aviation is trying not to enter our air defense zone, and also avoids direct contact with Ukrainian fighters," he added.

